Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “A report was received on Tuesday, January 30 that a business in Carrickfergus had been receiving calls dating back to December, from what they believed to be a well-known organisation, to place orders for materials.

“The materials ordered had been collected from the business premises.

“When staff became aware of outstanding payments, they made contact with the organisation who they thought had placed the orders, to be told they hadn’t placed any orders whatsoever.

“Consequently, a significant amount of money has been lost and understandably, this is really distressing for the business and staff involved.

“We are appealing to businesses to be on their guard. If you have any concerns or believe something like this has happened to you and your business, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 243 30/01/24.

“Please also be advised that Action Fraud can be contacted via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Detective Inspector Lyttle continued: “As a business owner, it’s so important to check and verify who you are communicating with, ensuring they are a trusted source. If you are in doubt, do not transfer any goods.