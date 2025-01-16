Police urge business owners to check CCTV after ATM damaged and cash stolen in Newtownabbey

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 13:09 BST
An ATM was stolen from a service station in Newtownabbey in the early hours on Thursday, January 16.

In an appeal for information, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “A report was received that the ATM situated on the Mallusk Road, had been damaged and part of the machine containing a sum of cash had been removed sometime between 1am and 2am.

“I am appealing to any businesses in the area to check their CCTV and also to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or to anyone with dash-cam other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 142 16/01/25.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

