Police are advising the public to report anti-social behaviour after officers responded to a report that a group of young people had gathered in the Whiteabbey area on Wednesday, June 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a group of young people had gathered on Glenville Road at around 9.45pm on June 12.

"On officer attendance, nothing was ongoing in the area.