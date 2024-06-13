Police urge residents to report anti-social behaviour following report of teens gathered in Whiteabbey

Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:50 BST
Police are advising the public to report anti-social behaviour after officers responded to a report that a group of young people had gathered in the Whiteabbey area on Wednesday, June 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a group of young people had gathered on Glenville Road at around 9.45pm on June 12.

"On officer attendance, nothing was ongoing in the area.

"We’d continue to encourage anyone who sees or hears anti-social behaviour to report it to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”