A man who was disorderly in Ballymena town centre assaulted two police officers.

Daniel Malone (27), of Devenagh Way in the town, came to police attention at 12.40am on October 19 last year.

Officers were on foot patrol at Ballymoney Street when they saw the defendant was intoxicated outside a pub.

He shouted and swore and "charged at" police who then used a spray on him. He was taken to the ground and struggled. He struck officers.

A defence barrister said the defendant was "entirely regretful".

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour. The defendant was put on Probation.