Police vehicle unavailable for emergency calls after being damaged in Lurgan

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 08:47 BST
Police image of the damaged vehicle. Photo: PSNIPolice image of the damaged vehicle. Photo: PSNI
Police are appealing for witnesses after a PSNI vehicle was damaged on Pollock Drive, Lurgan, around 9.20pm on Sunday, July 28.

In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: "This police vehicle is now unavailable to respond to emergency calls in the local community.

“If you have any dashcam footage or witnessed this incident please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1777 28/07/24.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.