Police are asking for help from the public following a road traffic collision in Magheralin.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 16 on Lurgan Road at approximately 6.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A dark grey coloured vehicle believed to be a Citroen C3 left the scene of this accident with substantial frontal damage. Police are wishing to speak to this driver.

“Police are appealing for any information or witnesses that may have seen this vehicle in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage.

Lurgan Road, Magheralin. Picture: Google

