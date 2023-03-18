Register
Police want to speak to driver of damaged car after collision in Magheralin

Police are asking for help from the public following a road traffic collision in Magheralin.

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:39 GMT

The incident took place on Thursday, March 16 on Lurgan Road at approximately 6.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A dark grey coloured vehicle believed to be a Citroen C3 left the scene of this accident with substantial frontal damage. Police are wishing to speak to this driver.

“Police are appealing for any information or witnesses that may have seen this vehicle in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage.

Lurgan Road, Magheralin. Picture: Google
"If you have any information please contact 101 and quote reference number 1706 of 16/03/23”.