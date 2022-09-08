Police warn of rise in rural burglaries around Ballymena

There have been reports of burglaries in areas including Broughshane, Cullybackey and Clough affecting local farming residents.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “I have been liaising with local councillors in Ballymena, to address the concerns of farming residents following an increase in burglaries that have occurred across the district.

“The local neighbourhood policing team will continue to conduct patrols throughout Ballymena and are always happy to meet with residents and community groups to offer security advice and assistance with crime prevention.

“I would ask people to be extremely vigilant as we approach the darker evenings, reporting unfamiliar persons or vehicles and to take additional measures to keep their properties and belongings safe.

“If you have older relatives or neighbours, help them to keep their property and belongings secure, and close and lock all doors and windows. Consider security lights, fitted cameras and alarms. To a burglar, a dark house or premises is empty and will see this as an opportunity.

“If you witness any suspicious activity, please do not hesitate to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101.”