Police have repeated their warnings over the risks of drink driving - particularly on the ‘morning after’.
In a post on their social media they highlighted how one driver was almost half the legal limit at lunchtime the day after a night out
Over the weekend police carried out a number of Preliminary Breath Test Checkpoints throughout the Craigavon area.
They said: “No motorists were detected over the limit this time, however, one person realised how long the morning after the night before can actually take.
“It was lunchtime and they blew 14 micrograms of alcohol for every 100ml of breath they blew through our wee machine. That is nearly half the legal limit!”