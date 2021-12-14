Police have repeated their warnings over the risks of drink driving - particularly on the ‘morning after’.

In a post on their social media they highlighted how one driver was almost half the legal limit at lunchtime the day after a night out

Over the weekend police carried out a number of Preliminary Breath Test Checkpoints throughout the Craigavon area.

Random checks as the PSNI launch the winter anti -drink/drug drive operation at Sprucefield on Thursday ahead of the Festive season. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

They said: “No motorists were detected over the limit this time, however, one person realised how long the morning after the night before can actually take.