Police warning after Islandmagee burglary

A PSNI spokespeson said they had received a report of a burglary on Saturday (August 6) after an outbuilding has been entered and items taken overnight. This is in addition to a fuel bolster having been stolen from another property.

“Enquiries are continuing with efforts to identify suspects, conduct arrests bring offenders before the courts.

“Please, lock your doors and sheds, secure any valuable items and report any activity that you deem as suspicious to us.”

Islandmagee burglary prompts police warning.