Police welcome prison sentence for Belfast man involved in burglaries in Dundonald

Kristopher Brown, 28, whose address was given as Finmore Court in Belfast, appeared before Downpatrick Crown Court on Thursday March 7.

He was sentenced to five years and four months, to be served half in custody and half on licence for robbery and burglary.

He was also sentenced to one year and eight months, half to be served in custody and half on licence for drug related offences, to run consecutively.

Man sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court following burglaries in Dundonald. Pic credit: Google

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Mr Brown was arrested in connection with robbery, burglary and criminal damage at two properties in the Dundonald area in June 2022.

“On Friday, June 24, 2022 Brown smashed a window at a take away premises in the Craigleith Drive area before entering the property and demanding money, he made off with a sum of cash.

“Then in the early hours of Saturday, June 25, 2022 Brown had gained entry to another business premises in the Craigleith Drive area and ransacked the premises and took a number of items including cash, cheque books and a computer monitor.

“Blood samples at the scenes of both incidents led to the defendant being identified and ultimately charged.