Police were contacted after concern was raised about a vehicle being 'almost in the sea' at a car park in the Carnfunnock area near Larne, a court has heard.

Charlotte Hooper, aged 21, of Coast Road in Ballygally, admitted driving with excess alcohol on March 22 this year. A charge of possessing cannabis in relation to the same date was withdrawn for a caution.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court how police had received a report at 2am from a concerned member of the public that a female had "crashed" at Carnfunnock and how the vehicle "had almost been driven into the sea".

The prosecutor said there was no wall at the area in question but just a piece of grass between the car park and the shoreline.

The court was told that police could smell alcohol from inside the vehicle.

The defendant was not at the scene, the court heard.

The defendant was at her mother's address and when spoken to by police after 5am, she was found to have an alcohol in breath reading of 56 - the legal limit is 35. The defendant admitted she had alcohol taken when she had been driving.

A defence barrister told the court that the defendant, a university student, had a "new automatic car" and on an incline, she had "forgot to put the "electronic brake on".

He said the defendant was "ashamed" to be in court.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and also was fined £250.