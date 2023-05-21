Pomeroy man is sentenced after admitting dangerous driving on the streets of Lisburn

A man from Pomeroy has been told by a Lisburn judge to “stay off the roads for 18 months” after he pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Brendan Joseph Potter, 39, whose address was given as Gortscraheen Road in Pomeroy, was also charged with failing to stop for the police and failing to provide a breath test when suspected of drink driving.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that on March 18, 2023, police observed the defendant driving the wrong way along Laganbank Road in Lisburn, he continued onto Queen’s Road, past the Civic Centre, and was still said to be driving on the wrong side of the road, before moving to the correct side of the road and turning in Seymour Street and out of sight of the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When arrested the defendant refused to provide either a breath or blood sample for testing.

Man banned from the roads after being caught driving along the wrong side of the road in Lisburn. Pic by Google

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defendant: “If you don’t give samples every court is going to assume the worst.”

On the charge of dangerous driving, Mr Holmes imposed a custodial sentence of two months, suspended for two years. He also banned the defendant from driving for 18 months.

On the charge of failing to stop for the police, Mr Holmes imposed a fine of £100, and on the charge of failing to provide an evidential sample, he imposed a fine of £200.

Advertisement

Advertisement