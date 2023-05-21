Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Pomeroy man is sentenced after admitting dangerous driving on the streets of Lisburn

A man from Pomeroy has been told by a Lisburn judge to “stay off the roads for 18 months” after he pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 21st May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 12:30 BST

Brendan Joseph Potter, 39, whose address was given as Gortscraheen Road in Pomeroy, was also charged with failing to stop for the police and failing to provide a breath test when suspected of drink driving.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that on March 18, 2023, police observed the defendant driving the wrong way along Laganbank Road in Lisburn, he continued onto Queen’s Road, past the Civic Centre, and was still said to be driving on the wrong side of the road, before moving to the correct side of the road and turning in Seymour Street and out of sight of the police.

When arrested the defendant refused to provide either a breath or blood sample for testing.

Most Popular
Man banned from the roads after being caught driving along the wrong side of the road in Lisburn. Pic by GoogleMan banned from the roads after being caught driving along the wrong side of the road in Lisburn. Pic by Google
Man banned from the roads after being caught driving along the wrong side of the road in Lisburn. Pic by Google

During sentencing Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defendant: “If you don’t give samples every court is going to assume the worst.”

Read More
Lisburn Square takes over the operation of Haslem Hotel and The Lark

On the charge of dangerous driving, Mr Holmes imposed a custodial sentence of two months, suspended for two years. He also banned the defendant from driving for 18 months.

On the charge of failing to stop for the police, Mr Holmes imposed a fine of £100, and on the charge of failing to provide an evidential sample, he imposed a fine of £200.

Mr Holmes allowed the defendant 26 weeks to pay the fines, and added: “Stay off the roads for 18 months and hopefully you will not be back.”