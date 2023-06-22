A Portadown man has been banned from the roads for one month after pleading guilty to speeding.

Slavomir Tomufcik, 28, whose address was given as Eden Manor, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess speed.

The court heard that on November 20, 2022 at 9.30am police noted the defendant driving at 49mph in a 30mph zone.

He was issued with a fixed penalty notice but asked for the case to be dealt with through the court.

Defence stated: “He has no record but he does have six penalty points on his licence.

"He is a van driver for Amazon and drives 25,000-30,000 miles a year. The company policy is that if you have more than six penalty points you will lose your job.

"It was a very busy Christmas period and he was under pressure to do a lot of drops.”

