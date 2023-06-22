Register
Portadown ‘Amazon van driver’ banned from the roads for speeding

A Portadown man has been banned from the roads for one month after pleading guilty to speeding.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 20:29 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 20:29 BST

Slavomir Tomufcik, 28, whose address was given as Eden Manor, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess speed.

The court heard that on November 20, 2022 at 9.30am police noted the defendant driving at 49mph in a 30mph zone.

He was issued with a fixed penalty notice but asked for the case to be dealt with through the court.

A Portadown man has been banned from the roads by a Lisburn judge. Pic by GoogleA Portadown man has been banned from the roads by a Lisburn judge. Pic by Google
Defence stated: “He has no record but he does have six penalty points on his licence.

"He is a van driver for Amazon and drives 25,000-30,000 miles a year. The company policy is that if you have more than six penalty points you will lose your job.

"It was a very busy Christmas period and he was under pressure to do a lot of drops.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for one month. She also imposed a fine of £100.

