Portadown and Craigavon graffiti: police seek CCTV and dashcam footage

In particular, they hope that CCTV or dashcam images may help to unmask the culprits who have targeted just about every type of stationary object,

In some areas barely a single surface has been left untouched with everything from walls, fences, bins and bridges to bollards, lamp-posts and utility cabinets being covered in graffiti of every colour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With residents and the business community becoming increasingly angry by the spate, the local PSNI have stressed they are keen to help catch those responsible.

Telephone kiosks as well as litter bins and other service points are covered in graffiti outside the former Cascades Leisure Centre in Portadown, Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Brownlow NPT and Portadown NPT are appealing for help from the local community.

“Graffiti in the Craigavon and Portadown areas is increasing at a ridiculous pace. This is unsightly, unfair on the local communities and will cost to have cleaned.

“We are keen to identify those responsible in order to prevent this continuing. Have you observed any individuals in the act or know who is responsible? Do you recognise any of the tags that are appearing?

“Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage capturing individuals in the act?”

Graffiti near ASDA in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 and quote serial 1131 of 02/07/22.

Walls covered in graffiti in Portadown, Co Armagh.