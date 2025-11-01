Portadown: appeal for information over assault involving three young males
Police are appealing for information regarding an assault in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown.
The incident occurred outside Ballyoran Primary School around 7.35pm on Friday, October 31.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Three young males were involved in this assault. Each of them were wearing all black tracksuits.
“If you have any information to assist Police with this investigation, please ring 101 and quote serial 1479 of the 31/10/25.”