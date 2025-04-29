Portadown: Collectable Warhammer figures among items stolen in burglaries
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The appeal follows burglaries in the West Street area of Portadown last week when various items were stolen from outbuildings at two separate properties.
Among the goods taken were a number of Warhammer figures and books. Police said these are collectors items and have significant value to those in the market for them.
An entertainment system (radio) for a 2012 Mercedes R class car was taken from another property, along with a king size Ikea bed frame, mattress, tools, 6.2m extendable ladders and prop knives.
The burglaries took place between 10.30am on Thursday, April 24 and 10am on Friday, April 25
Anyone who witnessed any usual activity in the area at this time or has any information regarding the sale of any of these items is asked to contact police on
101 quoting serial 588-26/04/25. A report can also be made to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report