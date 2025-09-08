Police have once again highlighted the dangers of drink driving after a motorist mounted a kerb in front of them while they were on duty in Portadown and crashed into a fence before driving on.

It also has emerged that the incident in question involved a person who had held a driving licence for less than a year.

The driver was subsequently found to be almost twice the legal drink driving limit.

It prompted officers to take to social media to warn others they should never to be tempted to drink and drive.

Police have shared images of a car which crashed into a fence in Portadown. Picture: PSNI

"Whilst on patrol of the Brownstown Road in Portadown, Road Policing Officers observed the driver of this car mount a kerb in front of them, crash into a fence and drive on,” outlined a PSNI spokesperson.

"We stopped the driver who said he hadn't had a drink - a breath test showed otherwise. He was arrested for a number of offences, including drink driving.

"He was taken to custody where he blew almost double the drink-drive limit.”

Police said the driver, who spent the night in custody, will have to attend court in the near future to explain his actions.

They revealed the driver “is likely to lose his driving licence; a driving licence which he has held for less than a year.”

Sharing photos online of the crashed car with R plates and the damaged fence, officers warned others not to drive after drinking alcohol.

"The message is simple - never, ever drink and drive,” the police spokesperson added.