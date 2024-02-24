Portadown driver spotted 'swerving over the line' by police on M1 ends up in court
Matthew McAuley, 24, whose address was given as Princess Way Heights in Portadown, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with failing to produce his driving licence and being unable to properly control his vehicle.
The court heard that on Thursday, August 1, 2023, at 9.50pm police observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on the M1 motorway close to Moira.
Officers observed the vehicle swerve over the line, which brought it to their attention.
On passing the vehicle the officers observed the driver looking down towards what they believed was a mobile phone, as there was a light emanating from inside the car.
The defendant was issued with a fixed penalty, however it was stated that he failed to produce his driving licence to the police.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.