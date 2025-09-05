Portadown: e-scooter rider spotted 'swerving over the road' failed breath test after being stopped by PSNI
Road Policing officers took to social media to emphasise the importance of public awareness in relation to e-scooters which they say do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore restricted to off-road use only.
Their advice follows an incident in Portadown when officers noticed an e-scooter swerving across the road.
"The driver was unlicenced and uninsured and failed a roadside breath test, so was transported straight to custody where he failed an evidential breath test,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
The e-scooter was seized and the rider charged to court.
Police said the use of motorised vehicles such as scramblers, go-peds, buzz boards, quads and mini-motos as a leisure activity “can be both exciting and fun, however, as with most outdoor activities the use of these vehicles can in some circumstances be dangerous”.
In relation to e-scooters, police said that if used on the road, the rider would require the following:
- A driving licence from age 16 (minimum Category AM).
- At least third party insurance for road use.
- Have the vehicle registered with the DVLNI and display a number plate.
- Have a Vehicle Excise Licence when used on the road.
- Have obligatory lamps, reflectors and rear markings fitted.
- Fulfil all requirements in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1999.
- A protective helmet in some cases (although the wearing of a helmet in all situations is recommended for personal safety).