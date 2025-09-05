Portadown: e-scooter rider spotted 'swerving over the road' failed breath test after being stopped by PSNI

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Sep 2025, 08:16 BST
The PSNI has highlighted the legal requirements around the use of e-scooters after officers encountered a person who was not only unlicenced and uninsured but also failed a breath test.

Road Policing officers took to social media to emphasise the importance of public awareness in relation to e-scooters which they say do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore restricted to off-road use only.

Their advice follows an incident in Portadown when officers noticed an e-scooter swerving across the road.

"The driver was unlicenced and uninsured and failed a roadside breath test, so was transported straight to custody where he failed an evidential breath test,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Road Policing officers stopped this e-scooter in Portadown after noticing it swerving across the road. Picture: PSNIplaceholder image
The e-scooter was seized and the rider charged to court.

Police said the use of motorised vehicles such as scramblers, go-peds, buzz boards, quads and mini-motos as a leisure activity “can be both exciting and fun, however, as with most outdoor activities the use of these vehicles can in some circumstances be dangerous”.

In relation to e-scooters, police said that if used on the road, the rider would require the following:

  • A driving licence from age 16 (minimum Category AM).
  • At least third party insurance for road use.
  • Have the vehicle registered with the DVLNI and display a number plate.
  • Have a Vehicle Excise Licence when used on the road.
  • Have obligatory lamps, reflectors and rear markings fitted.
  • Fulfil all requirements in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1999.
  • A protective helmet in some cases (although the wearing of a helmet in all situations is recommended for personal safety).
