Around £6,000 worth of Class A drugs have been seized in Portadown.

Officers from the PSNI Reducing Offending department in Lurgan conducted an arrest and search operation of a property in Portadown on Thursday morning.

"As a result of this search approximately £6,000 of Class A was located and seized,” a police spokesperson said. “A female suspect has been arrested and charged to court on suspicion of Possession of Class A with intent to supply.”