Portadown footpath cyclists causing hassle in town centre

In particular, they are urging cyclists to stay off the footpaths and also to make sure they always wear a helmet,

“We have been receiving reports regarding cycling on the footpaths in Portadown town centre causing hassle and annoyance to a number of people,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“We have said this before and will say it again, it is a breach of the Highway Code, and law, to cycle on a footpath unless there is a designated cycle lane depicted on the ground.”

The police spokesperson also reminded cyclists of basic safety measures.

“Helmets must be worn. Lights shoukd be activated in times of dusk and darkness. You should wear high visibility clothing.

“We dealt with someone today who wasn’t wearing a helmet and has split their head open, ending up at hospital requiring stitches and possibly a concussion.”

The police say they have been working with colleagues in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership for some time to try to educate and advise people in relation to this, however the issue is arising again.