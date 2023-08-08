Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard how a health care worker bit an ambulance worker and assaulted police who were trying to find her missing child.

Maureen Brown, aged 39, from Dobbin Road, Portadown, appeared before the court on Friday accused of assaulting three police officers and an ambulance worker last year.

A prosecutor told the court that on September 25, 2022 at approximately 2.24am, police were tasked to a report of a missing child at Dobbin Road, Portadown. When they arrived, the reporting person, the mother, who is the defendant, was ‘abusive’ towards police and ‘was reluctant to provide details’.

Police later located the child in Mandeville Street. “The child attempted to flee from police and a passing ambulance crew offered assistance. The mother again was extremely abusive towards police upon return to the property,” the prosecutor said.

"As police were leaving the property a police officer was assaulted. It was alleged the defendant grabbed a constable in the face and dug her nails into her hands causing them to bleed. She kicked two other constables and while being restrained on the ground, bit the ambulance staff on her hand. She was abusive and used foul language in response to caution. Later she indicated she couldn’t remember most of the incident.”

Brown’s solicitor said his client apologises to the court saying that she regrets the incident. He reminded the court that the district judge had deferred sentencing in February with certain conditions which were breached.

“She was 10 days off that period. She is devastated that she took alcohol and became involved in a further incident with the police. She tells me that she had gone to her mummy’s grave at a time between counselling for her alcohol problems,” said the solicitor.

He asked the district judge for leniency, knowing her views on attacks on health care workers. The district judge said: “She worked within that system. She should be fully aware of the stress that places upon staff when there are people who behave like this towards them. By staff, I mean all members of that medical emergency support team, whether that is ambulance workers or any other ancillary members of staff. She should be well aware of that working within that system.”

Asking Ms Brown to stand, District Judge Kelly said: “I obviously did have a certain level of sympathy for your plight when I agreed to defer it in the first place. Usually what happens in this court is if you are here before me for any offences that involve bad behaviour in the hospital or assaulting members of the medical or emergency support staff it is usually straight to prison. I rarely defer. In your case I did to give you the chance to prove to me that you could manage to turn your life around.”

The district judge said she understood Brown could have a relapse.

“Every entry on your record was committed when you were under the influence. I shouldn’t have to explain to you either given your job the profound impact it has on any member of staff being bitten,” DJ said.