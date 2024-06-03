Portadown: ‘intoxicated’ woman found at crash scene after being driven home by PSNI

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An “intoxicated” woman who was driven home by police concerned for her safety was found a short time afterwards at the scene of a car crash, police have said.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police shared details of the incident on their Facebook page to warn people never to drink and drive.

A police spokesperson said officers on patrol in the Portadown area had spotted the woman walking home alone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were concerned for her safety, offered her a lift home and ensured she got in through her front door safely.

Police issued a photo of a car involved in a collision less than 15 minutes after officers had taken an "intoxicated" woman home. Picture: PSNIPolice issued a photo of a car involved in a collision less than 15 minutes after officers had taken an "intoxicated" woman home. Picture: PSNI
Police issued a photo of a car involved in a collision less than 15 minutes after officers had taken an "intoxicated" woman home. Picture: PSNI

Within 15 minutes, officers found themselves responding to an emergency call after a report of a road traffic collision.

"Upon arrival at the scene they came across the same intoxicated female they had left home who had decided to go for a late night drive and ended up involved in a collision with another vehicle,” said the police spokesperson.

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

A preliminary breath test was conducted which showed the woman had an alcohol reading of 114 – more than three times the drink drive limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thankfully on this occasion, no one was seriously injured,” said the spokesperson. “But the female then found herself in police custody and will have her day in court.

"We cannot stress the message enough. Never ever drink and drive. Or this could be the consequences of your actions.

"If you ever find yourself in a position where you are considering getting behind the wheel of a car after a few drinks think about this. Could you live with the guilt if you seriously hurt or kill someone else using the road?”