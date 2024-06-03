Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “intoxicated” woman who was driven home by police concerned for her safety was found a short time afterwards at the scene of a car crash, police have said.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police shared details of the incident on their Facebook page to warn people never to drink and drive.

A police spokesperson said officers on patrol in the Portadown area had spotted the woman walking home alone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They were concerned for her safety, offered her a lift home and ensured she got in through her front door safely.

Police issued a photo of a car involved in a collision less than 15 minutes after officers had taken an "intoxicated" woman home. Picture: PSNI

Within 15 minutes, officers found themselves responding to an emergency call after a report of a road traffic collision.

"Upon arrival at the scene they came across the same intoxicated female they had left home who had decided to go for a late night drive and ended up involved in a collision with another vehicle,” said the police spokesperson.

A preliminary breath test was conducted which showed the woman had an alcohol reading of 114 – more than three times the drink drive limit.

"Thankfully on this occasion, no one was seriously injured,” said the spokesperson. “But the female then found herself in police custody and will have her day in court.

"We cannot stress the message enough. Never ever drink and drive. Or this could be the consequences of your actions.