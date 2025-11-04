A man is to appear in court tomorrow on charges relating to a £10,000 drugs haul in Portadown.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police in the Hobson Park area of the town on Monday (November 3).

He is charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Police have charged a man to court following an arrest in Portadown. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

He is further charged with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, along with possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 5).

Police say as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.