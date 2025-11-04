Portadown: man (26) to appear in court on charges relating to £10,000 drugs haul
The 26-year-old was arrested by police in the Hobson Park area of the town on Monday (November 3).
He is charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is further charged with two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug and two counts of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, along with possessing criminal property and possessing fireworks without a licence.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 5).
Police say as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.