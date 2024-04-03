Portadown man (43) in Craigavon court charged with multiple drugs charges
Martin Nicholson, aged 43, from Garvaghy Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing a number of drug-related offences.
They included two counts of possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply; a further two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine; two further counts of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis with intent to supply; plus two final charges of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The charges date to between March 16, 2022 and January 3 last year.
The charges were put to Nicholson and a PSNI constable, who was previously sworn in, said he could connect Nicholson to the charges.
The case was adjourned until April 19. The court was told Nicholson is in receipt of benefits and legal aid was agreed.