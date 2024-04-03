Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Nicholson, aged 43, from Garvaghy Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing a number of drug-related offences.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

They included two counts of possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply; a further two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine; two further counts of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis with intent to supply; plus two final charges of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The charges date to between March 16, 2022 and January 3 last year.

The charges were put to Nicholson and a PSNI constable, who was previously sworn in, said he could connect Nicholson to the charges.