Portadown man (79) appears before Craigavon court on charges of gross indecency towards a child
Ronald Moore, aged 79, from Killycomain Close in Portadown appeared before the Court via video link from the office of his solicitor Walker McDonald on Wednesday morning last charged with three counts of gross indecency with or towards a child on dates between March 3, 1980 and July 1, 1983.
Moore’s solicitor said his client was appearing via his solicitor’s office as he is elderly and “not in good health”.
Moore said he didn’t object to the holding a Preliminary Enquiry before the charges were put to him. A Prosecutor said there was a prima facia case against the accused at this stage. When asked if he wanted to say anything in relation to the charges he said: “No.”
Moore was returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with pre-arraignment on October 3 and arraignment on October 26.
Later a solicitor from Walker McDonald raised the issue of Moore signing bail as her client was “unable to attend court”. District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “He was able to attend your office, wasn’t he?”
The solicitor said Moore was still at their office. District Judge Rafferty said: “He has to sign bail.” The solicitor asked if it could be signed at their office and it could be returned to the court office. The District Judge said: “I don’t think that’s remotely feasible or practical so I am afraid he will just have to make his way to court and sign bail.”