William Jackie Hill, of Oakgrove in Portadown, had pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault against two women.

However at Newry Crown Court last week (May 9), Hill was sentenced after being found guilty on all three counts.

On count one, the indecent assault of a female, he was found guilty and received a one year prison sentence suspended for two years.

On count two, the indecent assault of a female, he was found guilty and received a six months prison sentence to run consecutively to count one. This was also suspended for two years.

On count three, the indecent assault of a female, Hill was found guilty and sentenced to six months in prison, to run consecutively to count one and it was also suspended for two years.

He is also required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the next ten years.

Hill is also included on the Adult & Childrens’ barred list as required under the Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups (Northern Ireland) Order 2007.

