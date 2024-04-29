Portadown man accused of assaulting four police officers
Standing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court, 31-year-old Conor James McConville spoke only to confirm that he understood the seven charges against him.
McConville, from Portmore Street in the town, faces six charges of assaulting police and one further charge of resisting police, all arising from an alleged incident in Thomas Street on Saturday, April 27.
The seven charges relates to alleged assaults on four police officers, including a female constable.
A police officer told the court on Monday that he believed he could connect the defendant to each of the charges.
Defence solicitor Chris Logue said while he was not applying for bail on Monday, he asked for the case to be adjourned to the end of the week at Craigavon Magistrates Court, suggesting that in the meantime the PPS could ascertain “whether they can take a plea”.
Accordingly, District Judge Rosie Watters remanded McConville into custody to appear again on May 3.