Portadown man, accused of attempted sexual communication with a child, has case in Craigavon adjourned
Kevin Christy, aged 40, from Park Road, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and the improper use of public electronic communications.
Christie is accused that between May 12, 2023 and September 29, 2023, he attempted to communicate with a girl under the age of 16 and of the improper use of public electronic communications between the same dates.
When asked if Christy was due to be produced via video link, District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told by barrister Mr Conor Lunny, instructed by Walker McDonald Solicitors, that this was a fairly recent matter and he wasn’t produced by Maghaberry Prison.
"A full file is outstanding. It is a fairly recent matter,” said Mr Lunny. A Prosecutor said a full file is due on May 27 and there is an application to adjourn the matter until May 17.