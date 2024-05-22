Portadown man, accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, remains in custody despite perfecting bail, Craigavon court hears
Kevin Christy, aged 40, from Park Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.
Christy is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and improper use of public electronic communications on dates between May 12, 2023 and September 29, 2023.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked for an update on the case. A Prosecutor said a file is due on this matter on May 27 and asked that the case be adjourned until June 7 for a decision.
Christy’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said he was "glad to hear that”. He said his client had been granted bail but “can’t perfect it”.
District Judge Ranaghan said that as he is in custody the case will take priority. The case was adjourned until June 7.