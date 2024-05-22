Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown man, accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, remains in custody at Maghaberry Prison despite having been granted bail.

Kevin Christy, aged 40, from Park Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Christy is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and improper use of public electronic communications on dates between May 12, 2023 and September 29, 2023.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked for an update on the case. A Prosecutor said a file is due on this matter on May 27 and asked that the case be adjourned until June 7 for a decision.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Christy’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said he was "glad to hear that”. He said his client had been granted bail but “can’t perfect it”.