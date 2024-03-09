Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Abraham, aged 67, from Lynedale Grange in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Abraham is accused of attempting to communicate with a child for the purposes of sexual gratification between May 25 and May 27, 2022.

A prosecutor said this matter is to ‘go on indictment’ and asked for six weeks to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry to be held. District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until April 17 this year.

Abraham’s solicitor Gabriel Ingram said: “ust on the subject of legal aid ...” District Judge Rafferty interrupted Mr Ingram asking: “We are not going back there for a third time, are we?”

Mr Ingram said: “Your Worship, did say you would look at the matter anew?” The district judge replied: “No I didn’t. I said he wasn’t entitled to legal aid because he had means to fund his own defence. There was nothing conditional on whether this matter was going to go on indictment.