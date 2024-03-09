Portadown man accused of attempting to sexually communicate with child has fresh bid for legal aid refused
Christopher Abraham, aged 67, from Lynedale Grange in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with the attempted sexual communication with a child.
Abraham is accused of attempting to communicate with a child for the purposes of sexual gratification between May 25 and May 27, 2022.
A prosecutor said this matter is to ‘go on indictment’ and asked for six weeks to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry to be held. District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until April 17 this year.
Abraham’s solicitor Gabriel Ingram said: “ust on the subject of legal aid ...” District Judge Rafferty interrupted Mr Ingram asking: “We are not going back there for a third time, are we?”
Mr Ingram said: “Your Worship, did say you would look at the matter anew?” The district judge replied: “No I didn’t. I said he wasn’t entitled to legal aid because he had means to fund his own defence. There was nothing conditional on whether this matter was going to go on indictment.
"I look at my notes now. The number of payments that he made to online chat rooms, the number of payments that he made to SkyBet and other online gambling outlets. He had money to spare, he can spend it on his solicitors.”