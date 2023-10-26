A 72-year-old man has appeared in court accused of masturbating in a public swimming pool and indecent exposure.

Kenneth Joseph Guiney, aged 72, from Mossbank Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Two charges were read to the defendant including that he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature ‘by exposing your person’ to a female on September 28 this year and further charged that on the same date he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency by masturbating in a public swimming pool.

He was asked if he understood the charges and he said yes. A constable said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charges.