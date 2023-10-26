Register
Portadown man, accused of masturbating in a public swimming pool, appears at Craigavon court

A 72-year-old man has appeared in court accused of masturbating in a public swimming pool and indecent exposure.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Kenneth Joseph Guiney, aged 72, from Mossbank Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.
Two charges were read to the defendant including that he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature ‘by exposing your person’ to a female on September 28 this year and further charged that on the same date he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency by masturbating in a public swimming pool.

He was asked if he understood the charges and he said yes. A constable said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charges.

Guiney’s solicitor Richard Montieth said there were no questions in relation to the connection. The case was adjourned until November 22.