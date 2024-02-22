Portadown man, accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, is to face Crown Court trial
Before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 21) was Wayne John Love, aged 38, from Kensington Park in Portadown. He faces three charges including those relating to illegal drugs.
During a Preliminary Enquiry, a number of charges were put to Love including that he was in possession of Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine on July 6 last year with intent to supply. He further faces the charge of possessing criminal property, on the same date, namely cash. He is also charged with possession of cocaine on the same date.
A prosecutor asked that the defendant be committed for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with a pre-arraignment date of March 21 this year with arraignment on April 16.
The defendant was released on his own bail of £250.