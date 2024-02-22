Register
Portadown man, accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, is to face Crown Court trial

A 38-year-old man, who is accused of the possession of cocaine with intent to supply, has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT
Before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 21) was Wayne John Love, aged 38, from Kensington Park in Portadown. He faces three charges including those relating to illegal drugs.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
During a Preliminary Enquiry, a number of charges were put to Love including that he was in possession of Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine on July 6 last year with intent to supply. He further faces the charge of possessing criminal property, on the same date, namely cash. He is also charged with possession of cocaine on the same date.

A prosecutor asked that the defendant be committed for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with a pre-arraignment date of March 21 this year with arraignment on April 16.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £250.