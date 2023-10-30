A Portadown man is accused of shooting a crossbow bolt into the thigh of another man, removing the bolt and shooting him again in the same area, Lisburn Magistrates Court heard this morning (Monday).

Appearing before the court via video link from Hydebank Prison, Declan Ward, aged 23, from South Street, was charged with grievous bodily harm on the same man on October 27 this year. He was further accused of possession of a Class A drug and theft of a bank card, driving licence and coat to the value of £40, from the same victim.

John Joseph Mulholland, aged 34, from Ardowen, Craigavon, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, accused of the illegal possession of the Class A drug heroin and assault causing actual bodily harm to a man on October 27 this year. Brian Ward, aged 31, from Moyraverty Court in Craigavon, was charged with the possession of a Class A drug, namely heroin and assault causing actual bodily harm on October 27 this year. Police objected to bail for both men but both were released on bail.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was shot twice in the leg in the Rosmoyle area of Craigavon on Friday at around 5am. A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS who took the injured man to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

This morning, when the three charges were put to Declan Ward the defendant responded that he understood them.

A PSNI constable told the court: “On Friday, October 27, police received a report from the Ambulance Service. They were in attendance at an address in Craigavon where it was reported a male had been shot twice in the leg. On attendance police spoke with the IP (injured party) who alleged he had been subjected to a prolonged assault during which he was shot twice in the leg with a crossbow.

"He alleges he attended the home of his friend, the defendant Brian Ward in Moyraverty Court, Craigavon. He states while there Brian and him were drinking and they were subsequently joined by the co-accused Declan Ward and John Mulholland. After a period of time, taking controlled drugs and alcohol and argument broke out between the gentlemen.

"The injured party alleges that the co-accused began assaulting him on the head, face and body. During the assault it was alleged the co-accused lifted wooden planks and beat the injured party about the head before Declan Ward lifted a crossbow and ordered the injured party to lower his trousers. The injured party states that Declan Ward fired a bolt from the crossbow into his left thigh before removing it and firing the bolt back into the same left thigh for a second time all whilst the other two co-accused were punching and kicking the injured party to the head and body.

"The injured party alleges that as he began to leave the property Declan Ward removed his coat and took his wallet from that coat removing a bank card and a provisional licence. The injured party made his way to his grandmother’s house where he contacted ambulance service and police.

"Police attended Moyraverty Court where the three co-accused were all arrested. During a search of that address police seized a number of items including a crossbow, crossbow bolts, suspected Class A drugs, a bank card and provisional driving licence belonging to the injured party. All three defendants were arrested at the time for GBH with intent. Declan Ward was further arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs and theft,” said the police constable, adding that Declan Ward made a no comment interview.

The officer said the injured party has had surgery on Saturday where they suspected he had a chip in his left thigh bone however there are suspicions now that the bone has split and he will require further surgery involving pins.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “And he managed to get to his grandmother’s house?” The police officer said: “He managed to get away. He is under a substantial amount of fear. Once he got out of the address he managed to get away from there as quickly as possible.”

He said there were “quite a few concerns” and said Declan Ward posed “quite a risk to others”. He said: “The IP has alleged that Mr Ward (Declan) stated that if he went to the police Mr Ward would find out where his mother’s address was and burn it. Police have information to suggest that over the weekend the defendant’s family have been making inquiries into the IP’s family address in the Craigavon area.”

He added that there was a fear Ward may abscond and at the time of the incident was unlawfully at large. Ward’s solicitor said his client had been released on bail with the solicitor’s colleague who accompanied him throughout the day to find a suitable address. When there was no address Ward said he wouldn’t go back to prison.

He added that Declan Ward had 51 previous convictions, five for common assault and five for serious assaults plus 34 previous warrants issued for him, 17 for failing to appear. He has also been detained on breach of bail 13 times and has been managed by police for being a ‘violent offender’.