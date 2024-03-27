Portadown man, accused of theft, fraud and burglary with intent to steal, released on bail
Rafal Szumowski, aged 33, from Thomas Street, Portadown, appeared in custody before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of theft, fraud by false representation and burglary with intent to steal on November 7 last year.
A PSNI officer objected to a bail application from the defendant. He said Szumowski was ‘unlikely’ to surrender to court.
“He has already absconded from this jurisdiction following a 28-day charge and a bench warrant was issued. He was arrested in London several months later. He was trying to evade a train ticket, spotted by authorities in London and transported back to NI.”
The officer said the defendant was likely to commit further offences, had his benefits stopped and has no means of income and ‘could revert to crime’. He added that there are concerns he may interfere with witnesses and victims in the Portadown area.
He said an address proffered was suitable and another Polish man offered to take him in.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said the defendant appeared at Laganside Court on March 7 and received suspended sentences on four counts of theft in relation to offences which happened last year.
District Judge Rafferty released him on his own bail of £500 to reside at a house in Killicomaine Close, Portadown, ordered a curfew from 10pm to 7pm, report to police three times a week and to wear an electronic tag. If he has a passport he must surrender it within 48 hours.
The case was adjourned until April 3.