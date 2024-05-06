Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gerald Malone, aged 28, from Tandragee Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing an indecent photo or pseudo photograph on August 23, 2022.

When the charge was put to Malone, he was asked if he understood the charge and responded: ‘Yes’.

No details of the case were outlined in court. A prosecutor said a full file is due on May 24.