Portadown man appears in Craigavon court accused of possessing indecent photograph
A Portadown man has appeared in court charged with possessing an indecent photo.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gerald Malone, aged 28, from Tandragee Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing an indecent photo or pseudo photograph on August 23, 2022.
When the charge was put to Malone, he was asked if he understood the charge and responded: ‘Yes’.
No details of the case were outlined in court. A prosecutor said a full file is due on May 24.
The case was adjourned to May 29.