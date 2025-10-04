Portadown: Man arrested after discovery of 'sophisticated' cannabis factory and drugs worth £120,000

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Oct 2025, 21:10 BST
A sophisticated cannabis factory has been discovered in Portadown.

Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £120,000 early on Saturday morning.

The seizure came when officers were called to an address in the Broomhill area shortly before 1am.

Detective Sergeant Martin said a “sophisticated cannabis factory” was uncovered in a property.

Police have arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £120,000 in the Portadown area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Later in the morning a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

"He remains in custody at present.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101."

