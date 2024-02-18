Register
Portadown man banned from contacting a woman after breaching a Non-Molestation Order

A man who breached a Non-Molestation Order has been banned from contacting the injured party.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 18th Feb 2024, 18:15 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 18:30 GMT
Andrew Abraham, aged 45, of Bawn Meadows, Hamiltonsbawn, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with breaching a Non-Molestation Order on October 10, 2023.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
The district judge convicted Abraham ‘on the papers’.

The court was told Abraham has a ‘very relevant’ record. The case was adjourned until March 27 for a pre-sentence report.

Abraham is subject to bail conditions including having no contact with the injured party and not to be at her address.