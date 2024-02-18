Portadown man banned from contacting a woman after breaching a Non-Molestation Order
A man who breached a Non-Molestation Order has been banned from contacting the injured party.
Andrew Abraham, aged 45, of Bawn Meadows, Hamiltonsbawn, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with breaching a Non-Molestation Order on October 10, 2023.
The district judge convicted Abraham ‘on the papers’.
The court was told Abraham has a ‘very relevant’ record. The case was adjourned until March 27 for a pre-sentence report.
Abraham is subject to bail conditions including having no contact with the injured party and not to be at her address.