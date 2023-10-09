A Portadown man has been banned from being 500 metres from play parks and schools as he awaits trial on a number of charges related to having or making indecent photos of children.

Appearing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 4) was Boguslaw Gostomczyk of Hartfield Avenue.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

At the preliminary enquiry – the legal step in sending a case to the crown court – a clerk put the first charge to the 57-year-old of making an indecent photograph of a child on April 9, 2021 and eight more similar charges.

A charge that he was in possession of an extreme pornographic image on December 7, 2021 and two similar charges were also put to him.

He faces another charge, that on the same date he was in possession of an image of a child, which was of such a nature as is prohibited by section 62(2) of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

Gostomczyk is also further charged that on the same date he had in his possession 169 indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children and two similar charges.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer.

The defendant replied ‘no’ when asked if he wanted to say anything in response.

There were no objections to him being returned for trial on his own bail to Craigavon Crown Court on November 21. The pre-arraignment hearing will be on October 24.