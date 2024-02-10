Portadown man caught with cocaine is told he will go to jail if he breaches a Probation Order

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reece Quail (AKA McKibbin), aged 22, from Garvaghy Close in Portadown was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the drug.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on July 4 last year, police conducted a search at Garvaghy Close – the defendant’s address ‘at times’ – when the defendant was present. During the search police found Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine. Quail admitted the cocaine belonged to him.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he had an opportunity to read the pre-sentence Report. Quail’s solicitor pointed out that this offence pre-dates the imposition of a suspended sentence.

The district judge said: “He does have a suspended sentence hanging over him. I plan on imposing a Combination Order.”

He imposed a one-year Probation Order with 80 hours Community Service.