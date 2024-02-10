Portadown man caught with cocaine is told he will go to jail if he breaches a Probation Order
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reece Quail (AKA McKibbin), aged 22, from Garvaghy Close in Portadown was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the drug.
-
-
A prosecutor told the court that on July 4 last year, police conducted a search at Garvaghy Close – the defendant’s address ‘at times’ – when the defendant was present. During the search police found Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine. Quail admitted the cocaine belonged to him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he had an opportunity to read the pre-sentence Report. Quail’s solicitor pointed out that this offence pre-dates the imposition of a suspended sentence.
The district judge said: “He does have a suspended sentence hanging over him. I plan on imposing a Combination Order.”
He imposed a one-year Probation Order with 80 hours Community Service.
"If you breach that, you will go to jail,” the district judge warned the defendant.