Portadown man caught with cocaine is told he will go to jail if he breaches a Probation Order

A district judge has warned a man caught with cocaine that he will be jailed if he breaches a Probation Order.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:57 GMT
Reece Quail (AKA McKibbin), aged 22, from Garvaghy Close in Portadown was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing the drug.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
A prosecutor told the court that on July 4 last year, police conducted a search at Garvaghy Close – the defendant’s address ‘at times’ – when the defendant was present. During the search police found Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine. Quail admitted the cocaine belonged to him.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he had an opportunity to read the pre-sentence Report. Quail’s solicitor pointed out that this offence pre-dates the imposition of a suspended sentence.

The district judge said: “He does have a suspended sentence hanging over him. I plan on imposing a Combination Order.”

He imposed a one-year Probation Order with 80 hours Community Service.

"If you breach that, you will go to jail,” the district judge warned the defendant.