Rolandas Latonas, aged 52, from Abercorn Park in Portadown appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The charges, which relate to an incident involving a woman on February 12 this year, were read to the defendant and translated. Latonas said he understood the charges.

An officer from the PSNI’s Public Protection Unit said police were tasked to Abercorn Park amid reports of an ‘on-going domestic’.

When police arrived, the injured party said the defendant had already left the property.

“She said they had been drinking together in the house and a verbal argument ensued. She said the defendant began throwing stuff from the kitchen table at her. He then threw a glass which smashed on the floor. He subsequently lifted a shard of this broken glass and stabbed the injured party to the right hand side of her body.

"Officers observed an approximately three-inch open wound to her side. They also saw blood on the shard of the broken glass. There were also bloodied tissues in the property. She attended Craigavon Hospital and has received a number of stitches. There is a high risk of infection. The defendant was located a short distance away,” said the officer, who added that Latonas was arrested and initially held in Lurgan Police Station before being taken to Craigavon Hospital with symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.