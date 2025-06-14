Portadown: man due in court on riotous behaviour charge as arrested 14-year-old is released on bail
He has been charged with riotous behaviour and is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 16.
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The arrests came on the second night police came under attack in the town.
"Disorder and violence broke out in Portadown with officers coming under sustained attack with heavy masonry and fireworks thrown at them,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"Officers used various public order tactics including water canon to keep the public safe with no reports of injury to the public or damage to property.”