A man who assaulted a care worker after he was refused toast has been ordered to complete 40 hours Community Service.

Andrew Webb, aged 39, from The Little Forest, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for sentencing having pleaded guilty to the assault of a woman on August 3 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor told the court there was a victim person statement which she shared with District Judge Francis Rafferty. She revealed to the court that on August 3 this year police attended Little Forest, Portadown after the defendant was returned home as a missing person.

The prosecutor added: “Staff stated the defendant was in his bedroom. He was going to bed after taking his medication however he requested some toast. Staff explained he could not have toast in his bedroom but had provided some to another resident which made him become aggressive.

"Staff then left the room and returned to their office when later the defendant came down and hit the injured party, one of the staff members, on the back and she then had to restrain him," she said.

"She had no visible injuries. He was advised that police were being contacted and he went outside to wait for them,” said the prosecutor.

"When police arrived the defendant was sitting outside restrained by the injured party and another staff member. He made admissions to assaulting the injured party.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “The assault was, in effect, one open palmed push to the back.”

The district judge further said: “This is a vulnerable individual who is in care with a two-woman care team and was refused toast because he is a person with a choking hazard. On the evening in question he was frustrated and felt aggrieved, pushed or hit the person on the back.

"These people are entitled, obviously, to be protected from that kind of behaviour but in all other aspects he was compliant and regretful,” said the district judge.

Webb’s solicitor said his client was compliant and said he was sorry to the injured party and police.