A man with a Portadown address, accused of cultivating, possessing and supplying cannabis and having a banned weapon, namely pepper spray, has had his case adjourned.

Arnoldas Navardauskas, aged 31, from Garvaghy Park in Portadown, appeared via video link at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 8) charged with a number of offences.

The charges follow the search of a house which uncovered a cannabis factory, with an estimated street value of £32,000, in Portadown on Monday, February 6.

The charges put to the defendant include cultivating cannabis plants on February 6, 2023, possession of prohibited weapons, namely pepper spray, possession of Class B drugs namely cannabis, possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply, namely cannabis, criminal damage to a house and dishonestly using electricity without authority all on the same date in Garvaghy Park.

When the charges were put to Navardauskas and asked if he understood them, the defendant, who appeared via video link from Banbridge Police Station, replied ‘yes’.

A PSNI constable, asked by the prosecution if he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case, responded ‘yes’ and that he could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

The defendant’s barrister Barry McKenna said his instructing solicitor is trying to ascertain a bail address.

