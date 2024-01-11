Portadown man found guilty of assault is warned by Lisburn judge he could face prison
Kyle Richard Heron, 36, whose address was given as Princess Way in Portadown, contested the charge of common assault but was found guilty by Lisburn Magistrate’s Court. He then reappeared before the court on January 11, 2024 for sentencing.
The court heard that on July 14, 2023, the defendant and the injured party, who was said to be his former partner, were in a taxi from a bar in Belfast. It was said that both parties had been drinking. The taxi driver reported that the defendant asked the injured party for a cigarette. When she said she didn’t have any, the taxi driver stated that the defendant became agitated, threw a mobile phone and punched the injured party in the face.
The taxi driver stopped the car in Lisburn and flagged down a police patrol to report the incident. The court also heard that the injured party had declined to make a statement.
Defence said: “Any incident of domestic violence is serious. It is not lost on the defendant how seriously the court takes domestic matters. The couple have parted ways and there are tensions.
"He describes it himself as a disgusting incident and he is disgusted with himself. His record is characterised with alcohol. However he says he is abstinent at the moment. He is engaging with Probation and that seems to be going well. He is contrite.”
District Judge Rosie Watters warned the defendant that he could face a prison sentence.
She said: “The man has no controls. He is sailing very close to the wind. He is so close to going to prison but I am going to hive him an opportunity. It is an opportunity to sort his life out or mess up.”
Ms Watters deferred sentence for six months until July 8.
She warned the defendant: “If you commit any further offences of any kind you are going to prison. Take this as an opportunity and sort your life out and if you don’t, I will have no sympathy.”