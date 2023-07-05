A Portadown man who was in a dispute with his neighbour has been given a three-month jail term after appearing before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

William James Harbinson, aged 40, from Ulsterville Park in Portadown, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with breaching a restraining order, possession of a Class B controlled drug and two counts of assaulting police.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron

-

A prosecutor said that on February 26 this year, Harbinson’s neighbour reported to police the defendant had been at his door and was shouting and making threats ‘although the victim wasn’t clear what the threats were’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court was told CCTV showed a man at the back of the property ‘sticking his tongue out’ at the CCTV camera. Police noted there was a restraining order in place.

"Police attended the defendant’s home and noted the defendant at the window with what appeared to be a joint in his mouth,” the prosecutor said. When the defendant opened the window he was informed he was under arrest. Two grams of cannabis and a grinder were found in the living room. The defendant was handcuffed and during this time dug his nails into a constable’s skin below the knuckle. When he was being conveyed to Banbridge custody suite the defendant attempted to elbow another constable in the face.”

A defence lawyer said his client said he has now realised he is ‘too long in the tooth to be creating offences like this’.

"There was a dispute between him and his neighbour over a minor matter,” the lawyer said. “He consumed alcohol and drugs and fully accepts things got out of hand. Whilst in custody he has completed both a course with AA and a course with Adept. Through the auspices of that work he has become friendly with a local minister who has arranged for him to attend a rehabilitation course in Dublin on his release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This has been quite a sobering experience for him. He has now spent more than four months in custody to serve more than the equivalent of an eight month sentence,” added the lawyer.

District Judge Trevor Browne said: “The behaviour is so bad it warrants an immediate sentence. The conduct towards the police officer was appalling. They are particularly nasty offences.”