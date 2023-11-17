A Portadown man, who was involved in a ‘nasty, vicious attack’ in a local takeaway, has been granted bail to appeal a jail sentence.

Jamie Hackett, aged 38, from Obins Avenue in Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

A prosecutor told the court that police were on patrol at around 4.30pm on January 15 this year when they received a report from the NI Ambulance Service regarding an assault that had taken place in Luca Baps takeaway in Portadown. They saw a man sitting with an ‘obvious injury’ to the left side of his forehead and ‘substantial’ bleeding.

"The victim was highly intoxicated at the time,” said the prosecutor. The ambulance crew escorted the male into the ambulance for medical attention and he was conveyed to Craigavon Area Hospital. Police spoke with the owner of Luca Baps who witnessed the incident and was able to provide CCTV footage via his mobile phone. Police identified the suspect as the defendant. Police followed up with the victim who said he didn’t wish to make a statement.”

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter asked to see the CCTV footage and revealed that it showed a headbutt, a kick, a push and various punches.

Hackett’s lawyer said his client is ‘no stranger to the court’ but described this incident as a ‘momentary loss of control’. He added that social services are involved as the defendant has four children. The judge asked: “Surely they haven’t seen the footage. I am guessing not.”

The solicitor said it was on the basis of the CCTV that Hackett entered a plea. “Years ago he was bad on drugs and alcohol and he managed to get to the bottom of that but bizarrely it is him who is the sober one in this situation. Deputy District Judge Prenter said: “But he hasn’t learned to control his temper. He shouldn’t have done it.”

The judge said: “What he did was walk out. He just flipped at this man on the ground. He may well have assaulted him on the floor as well but it is slightly out of shot and it looks like he does and he steps over him and leaves.”

The solicitor says Hackett has a ‘stake in the community’ and his own business. “He has a family and was on a long licence. I understand what Your Worship is saying in terms of anger but he is on a very long licence.”

The judge asked why he was on licence and was told it was for a drugs offence. “Was that the one in 2022?” asked the judge, pointing out that Hackett has similar offences going back to 2017 plus that this offence breached the licence.

Hackett’s solicitor suggested that rather than threatening his liberty with his business to run and his family, that the judge deal with this particular matter via a further order.

Deputy District Judge Prenter said: “That was a very nasty assault. He kicks him, then punches him then headbutts him. I think it is a case for immediate custody. There weren’t any other real punches other than from him. This wasn’t like a fight. This was a nasty vicious assault. Three months imprisonment.”