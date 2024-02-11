Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth McLoughlin, aged 38, from Old Rectory Park in Portadown, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting police and four counts of assaulting police.

The charges relate to an incident at The Manor, Portadown on November 27 last year. McLoughlin wasn’t in court and his barrister Damien Halleron said he didn’t recall that he was required to attend.

He said he now had the bodycam footage from the PSNI and requested the case be adjourned until Wednesday when he will have the defendant attend the court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.