Portadown man narrowly avoids arrest warrant after barrister vouches for him when he failed to attend Craigavon court
Gareth McLoughlin, aged 38, from Old Rectory Park in Portadown, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting police and four counts of assaulting police.
The charges relate to an incident at The Manor, Portadown on November 27 last year. McLoughlin wasn’t in court and his barrister Damien Halleron said he didn’t recall that he was required to attend.
He said he now had the bodycam footage from the PSNI and requested the case be adjourned until Wednesday when he will have the defendant attend the court.
District Judge said that it said on the file the defendant was to attend otherwise there would be an arrest warrant issued. However given Mr Halleron’s assurances the defendant would attend, the case was adjourned until Wednesday, February 14.