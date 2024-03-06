Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philip Ernest Andrew Simpson, aged 60, from Clonmacash Road, Portadown pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court of two counts of common assault.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that a charge of non-fatal strangulation of one of the victims was being changed to common assault. The incident is said to have happened on October 12 last year.

A prosecutor said both injured parties are schoolboys.

Simpson’s lawyer said his client was pleading guilty to both charges. District Judge Rafferty adjourned the case until April 17 to await a pre-sentence report.