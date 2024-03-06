Portadown man pleads guilty to assaulting two schoolboys
Philip Ernest Andrew Simpson, aged 60, from Clonmacash Road, Portadown pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court of two counts of common assault.
The court heard that a charge of non-fatal strangulation of one of the victims was being changed to common assault. The incident is said to have happened on October 12 last year.
A prosecutor said both injured parties are schoolboys.
Simpson’s lawyer said his client was pleading guilty to both charges. District Judge Rafferty adjourned the case until April 17 to await a pre-sentence report.
The prosecutor said there will be an application for a restraining order but that this is to be opposed. The district judge said it would be dealt with at sentencing.