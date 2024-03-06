Portadown man pleads guilty to assaulting two schoolboys

A Portadown man, who pleaded guilty to assaulting two schoolboys, is to be sentenced in April.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT
Philip Ernest Andrew Simpson, aged 60, from Clonmacash Road, Portadown pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court of two counts of common assault.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
-

The court heard that a charge of non-fatal strangulation of one of the victims was being changed to common assault. The incident is said to have happened on October 12 last year.

A prosecutor said both injured parties are schoolboys.

Simpson’s lawyer said his client was pleading guilty to both charges. District Judge Rafferty adjourned the case until April 17 to await a pre-sentence report.

The prosecutor said there will be an application for a restraining order but that this is to be opposed. The district judge said it would be dealt with at sentencing.

