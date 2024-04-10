Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Crawford Fields, aged 36, from Margaret Street, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

On the first set of charges, Fields pleaded guilty to stealing Ariel washing up products valued at £113.59 from Lidl on August 27 last year, stealing washing up products valued at £50 also from Lidl on August 28 and stealing groceries valued at £21.20 from B&M Bargains in Portadown on August 23 plus one of attempted theft of groceries worth £39.96 from B&M Bargains on the same date.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing £8.29 worth of food items from the Spar on Portadown’s Loughgall Road.

In relation to a second set of charges, including assaulting police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police on November 22 last year, he pleaded not guilty to those three charges.

In relation to a third charge of stealing Bold washing pods to the value of £90.93 from B&M on December 19 last year, Fields pleaded guilty.

On a fourth set of charges, Fields is accused of assaulting a police designated person and stealing a jar of jam belonging to Dankse Bank on January 12 this year. He pleaded guilty to the theft of the jar of jam and not guilty to the assault.